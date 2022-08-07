Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €170.00 by UBS Group

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($175.26) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €195.00 ($201.03) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($221.65) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($160.82) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

ETR AFX opened at €136.00 ($140.21) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €130.20. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €104.55 ($107.78) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($208.25). The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

