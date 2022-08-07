CarLotz (LOTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarLotz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarLotz Stock Up 11.3 %

LOTZ opened at $0.60 on Friday. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 78,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $37,116.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,039 shares of company stock valued at $56,498. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 6,516.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 977,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CarLotz by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 86,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CarLotz by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz

(Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

