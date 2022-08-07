Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Carr’s Group Stock Up 2.3 %

LON CARR opened at GBX 132 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.52. The company has a market capitalization of £124.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.54 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.06).

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

