Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Carr’s Group Stock Up 2.3 %
LON CARR opened at GBX 132 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.52. The company has a market capitalization of £124.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.54 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.06).
About Carr’s Group
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.