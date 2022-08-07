Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

