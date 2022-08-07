Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Cascades Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Cascades has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

