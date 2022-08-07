Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating. The stock traded as low as C$8.79 and last traded at C$9.04. 31,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 269,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,949 shares in the company, valued at C$950,105.30. In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$573,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,827,935.17. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$950,105.30. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $57,331 and have sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

Cascades Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$864.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.65.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

