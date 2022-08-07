Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading 14.1% Higher

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $295.44 and last traded at $291.84. 613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $242.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 634.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
