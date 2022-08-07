Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cedar Fair by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after buying an additional 295,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

