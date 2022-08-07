Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CLLS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.11. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 364.36% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

