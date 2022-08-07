Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
CLLS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.
Cellectis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.11. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
