Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $99.86. 28,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,273,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,396,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,524,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $2,523,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after acquiring an additional 111,158 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.