Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 712,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 10,200,133 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,237,000 after acquiring an additional 904,854 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,672,000 after buying an additional 6,540,231 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

