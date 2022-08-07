Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 712,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 10,200,133 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.10.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

