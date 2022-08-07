Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 22,231 shares.The stock last traded at $36.70 and had previously closed at $37.02.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the second quarter worth about $2,358,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 16.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

