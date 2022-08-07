Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 125 ($1.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 101.33 ($1.24).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.87. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 47.47 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.00.

In other news, insider Heidi Mottram purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,292.86). In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,906.74 ($2,336.40). Also, insider Heidi Mottram bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,292.86). In the last three months, insiders bought 16,779 shares of company stock worth $1,413,432.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

