Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 125 ($1.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 101.33 ($1.24).
Centrica Price Performance
LON:CNA opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.87. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 47.47 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.