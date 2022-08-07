Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 13%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.37 and last traded at $37.37. Approximately 1,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 17.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $562.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $596,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,377,776 shares in the company, valued at $31,592,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 37,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.