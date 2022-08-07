Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Up 13.4%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 1,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 113,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 17.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $562.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 134.67% and a net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

