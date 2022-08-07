ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Trading Down 0.7 %

ECOM opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.76. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

