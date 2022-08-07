Charles W. Shaver Sells 25,829 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 2.81.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLCA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

