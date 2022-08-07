China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.69.
Institutional Trading of China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Profile
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.