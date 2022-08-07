China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth $2,646,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter worth $372,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,072.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 120.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

