Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.2 %

CHH opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.63. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,460,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.