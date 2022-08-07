Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Chuy’s by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 547.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.