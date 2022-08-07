Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.
Chuy’s Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Chuy’s by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 547.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.
About Chuy’s
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.