CIBC Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSU. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.00.

TSE TSU opened at C$40.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.87.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

