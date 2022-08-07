Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.92. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.