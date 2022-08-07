Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 43,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,665,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNK. B. Riley cut their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 94,227 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cinemark by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

