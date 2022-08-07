Citigroup Trims Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price to $98.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,658,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

