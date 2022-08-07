City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 74.08% and a net margin of 263.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 369,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

