Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Position Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Civeo were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVEO. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 480,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Price Performance

CVEO opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 2.86.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

