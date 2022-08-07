Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.60. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 52,029 shares trading hands.
CLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.
Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 19.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,613,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 115,935 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 531,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
