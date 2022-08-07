Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Sells $365,195.82 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

