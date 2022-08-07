Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $25.51 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,313,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2 %

AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Get Rating

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

