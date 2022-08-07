Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.30.

Cloudflare Trading Up 27.1 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

