Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.26) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £996.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,372.00. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 57.86 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

