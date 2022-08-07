Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
COA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.26) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Coats Group Stock Performance
Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £996.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,372.00. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 57.86 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.01).
Coats Group Cuts Dividend
About Coats Group
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.