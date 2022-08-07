Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.07) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $62.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

