Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCOI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 412.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 108,751 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

