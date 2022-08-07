Coinbase Global (COIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Coinbase Global to post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.04.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

