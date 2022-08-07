Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 170,649 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 921.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 10,260 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.7 %

COIN stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

