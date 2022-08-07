Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,763 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 1,286,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 219,222 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 101.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 204,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 102,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NFG opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.