Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 9,298 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 112,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.