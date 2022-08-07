Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 19,419 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

