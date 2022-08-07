Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

