Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 961.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Shares of APTV opened at $98.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

