CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COMM. Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. CommScope has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $16.74.

Insider Activity

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 145.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.0% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.