COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT Lowered to $46.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.54.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
