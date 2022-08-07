Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Compugen has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compugen by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compugen by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Compugen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.