Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Aug 7th, 2022

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Compugen Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Compugen has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compugen by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compugen by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Compugen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

