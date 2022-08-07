CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($70.10) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($78.35) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($83.51) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €41.68 ($42.97) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of €42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.40. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a fifty-two week high of €82.80 ($85.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

