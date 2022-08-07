CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($83.51) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($78.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 8.1 %

COP stock opened at €41.68 ($42.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a twelve month high of €82.80 ($85.36).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.