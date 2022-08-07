ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

