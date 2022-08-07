Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 136,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Construction Partners by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Construction Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 549,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 127,361 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

