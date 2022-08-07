ContextLogic (WISH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ContextLogic to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect ContextLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ContextLogic Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of WISH opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.29. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

In other ContextLogic news, insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $160,085.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,091.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $160,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,163.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,080,344 shares of company stock worth $3,378,736 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $68,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $83,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

