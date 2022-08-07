Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s current price.

CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Copa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $72.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $571.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copa will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copa by 3.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

